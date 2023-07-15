Located on Lower Dock Street, in a building now occupied by the Kings Church, Maskell's was a focal point for Saturday afternoon get-togethers and parties.

Maskell's on Lower Dock Street, Newport

This fantastic set of photographs has been shared with us by Delwyn Wallis, who worked as a manager at the rink throughout the 1980s on behalf of owner Terry Maskell.

Bauer quad roller skates were hired by visitors who enjoyed a roller disco in the main hall with DJ, glitter ball and break dancing in the corner by the Crazy Crew.

Health and safety didn't stop the fun in those days with large pillars throughout the venue covered in cushion protection and a large ramp installed.

The roller rink at Maskell's

When the venue first opened it was reportedly a split ice and roller rink which was turned into a full roller skating rink in 1982.

The venue fast became an 80s dream with arcade games, slush puppy drinks and a massive TV screen.

And there seemed to be little fear of a broken bone as people played British bulldogs or formed a skating train.

A skater showing off his tricks at Maskell's in Newport

Did you go to Maskell's in the 1980s? What are your memories of the skating rink?