Newport High School - in the Bettws area of the city - installed the shutters this week.

Barring the use of the toilets to students during much of the school day has, the school says, come about due to "daily vandalism and incidents of anti-social behaviour".

However, parents, former students and other residents have slammed the decision.

Former student Charlie Athay wrote that the move was "absolutely stupid".

She said that students wishing to use the facilities would "have to walk down to the bottom floor to sign in".

A desk has been placed outside the bottom floor toilets, she says, so "they can track that you go only once".

"Then the teachers have a go when you took too long," she said.

"What if someone has got bladder issues and they won’t make it to bottom floor?"

Ashley Copeland said that his daughter was refused to use the toilet back a few months ago.

"They wouldn’t let her leave the lesson to go there," he said.

He said the issue may lead to girls of his daughter's age who have recently started their period to feel unable to use the toilet to change a pad or a tampon.

"Some girls may not want to disclose this to a teacher with a clip board and a pen," he said.

However, Newport High School says their hand has been forced by a series of incidents of vandalism and bad behaviour inside the toilets.

"Like many schools across the UK, Newport High School has been experiencing daily vandalism and incidents of anti-social behaviour in toilet during class time," a spokesperson said.

"In February half-term, every single toilet was repaired and within a short time on the first day back, toilet seats had been smashed, locks damaged, and toilet roll holders kicked off the walls.

"Every day, toilets are closed off as they need repairs and a significant amount of the school budget is being used to pay for this work.

"The school has adopted a range of strategies to try and deal with the misuse of the toilets but the problem has continued. Very little damage takes place when the toilets are supervised at break times but it is not viable to do this during lessons for staffing reasons."

They said the shuttering-off of toilets during lessons was "a trial".

"Disabled and first aid toilets will be kept open for the whole day. Children with medical needs will have access to a toilet at any time," they said.

"Pupils do not have to “sign in” to use the toilets.

"If the trial is successful, the school will be able to provide nicer, cleaner and safer toilets for all pupils."

They said the trial had "received the support of both students and governors".

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the UK a petition to let students "pee in peace" has been launched - aiming to get toilets reopened during the day.

