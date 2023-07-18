Shannon Rogers and Lewis Carde found out their baby, Amelia-Rae, had died on June 29 at a routine 37-week growth scan at Nevil Hall.

Ms Rogers, who lives in New Inn, Torfaen, gave birth to her baby at The Grange hospital weighing 6lbs 9oz on Monday, July 3, and touchingly the hospital even gave Amelia-Rae a bath.

Shannon Rogers with her baby Amelia-Rae (Image: Shannon Rogers)

Ms Rogers said: “I gave birth at The Grange hospital in Cwmbran and received the best possible care I could have, everybody made me feel welcome.

“I had the same four midwives over the tragic period.

“Amelia was born sleeping on Monday, July 3, at 6.38am, we only pushed for roughly 30 minutes but I was in labour from Saturday night at 9pm.

Shannon Rogers (Image: Shannon Rogers)

“The hospital took beautiful memories for us to keep and even gave her a bath when I found it difficult to. I will forever be grateful for the care and aftercare I received from the midwifery team.

“Lewis picked her name he was so excited when he found out she was a girl.”

Shannon Rogers and Lewis Carde with their baby (Image: Shannon Rogers)

Now Ms Rogers and Mr Carde are planning Amelia-Rae’s funeral which is due to take place on Wednesday, August 2.

In a special send off the funeral will include a white carriage and white cars.

Ms Rogers said: “We would like to hire white cars instead of black to uplift her send off and brighten the day with her remembrance.

“She is a baby who is now at peace and the perfect colour for peace is white with some pink.

“She was our perfect sleeping angel.”

24 week 4D scan of Amelia-Rae (Image: Shannon Rogers)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ms Rogers and Ms Carde raise funds for their daughters funeral to help give Amelia-Rae the best possible goodbye.

Any money left over from the funeral will be donated to SANDS, a baby loss charity, in Amelia-Rae’s honour.

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.