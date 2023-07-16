Khrystyna Nakonechna, 14, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had "changed my life completely".

More than 500 days have passed since Russian missiles started raining down on cities across Ukraine and Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to cross the border between the two countries.

"When the war started, all people in Ukraine were frightened, scared and worried about the situation, and they didn’t know which actions to take in such an unfamiliar scenario - I felt the same," Khrystyna told the Argus via an interpreter.

"Fortunately, my city wasn’t shelled as often and as severely as other cities in southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, but I felt worried about people from those regions.

"The war has changed my life completely. While still in Ukraine, I had to stay at home all the time because it was the only shelter for me and my family during air raids. I couldn’t attend my art school because of this also."

As the war raged on, Khrystyna reluctantly left her home and sought refuge abroad. She and her family eventually settled in Newport, where she is one of 15 Ukrainian refugees attending Llanwern High School.

Llanwern High School student Khrystyna Nakonechna with her painting titled 'Images of Ukraine'. (Image: Llanwern High School)

"I didn’t want to leave my country but I was forced to do it because of the danger of war," she said. "But my family and I were warmly welcomed by our sponsors. They have treated us as if we are part of their family.

"I've felt support not only from my sponsor family but from my school, my teachers and just ordinary people I have met in Wales."

Since arriving, she's been inspired by her host family to pick up tennis, and has also carried on with her own hobbies, including music and painting.

"I've always enjoyed creating artwork and giving them as presents to my friends, relatives and acquaintances," she said.

Encouraged by a teacher to make art based on her homeland, Khrystyna's latest piece, 'Images of Ukraine', was, she said, "the best way to show the beauty and uniqueness of Ukrainian culture".

Incorporating the Carpathian Mountains, Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral, and national symbols including sunflowers, Guelder roses and roosters, 'Images of Ukraine' measures eight feet tall and is bordered with the yellow and blue of Khrystyna's national flag.

“Khrystyna is the most incredible young lady who has shown nothing but resilience since she first joined us," Llanwern High area lead for languages, Gemma Button, said. "She is a talented musician and an incredible artist. She’s also a maths whiz, according to her maths teacher. When she returns to Ukraine, we will miss her dearly, especially her smile and her positivity, which are infectious."

And Khrystyna's art teacher paid tribute to the 14-year-old's "exceptional" work.

"She has outstanding talent, full commitment to her work and a love of being challenged - all undertaken in her fun loving and delightful unique way," she added.

Some of Khrystyna's artwork is on display until August 12 at the G39 Gallery in Cardiff.

Looking to the future, Khrystyna said she wants to "use my artistic skills to help and inspire other people".

"I would like to be an architect and would like to be a part of rebuilding Ukraine in the future," she added.