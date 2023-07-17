Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Ivy-Mae Doel was born on April 4, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 2oz. She is the first child of Chloe Robinson and Connor Doel, of Abergavenny.

Arthur Jax Johnson was born via emergency Caesarean section at 29 weeks on June 26, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing just 2lbs 7oz. Arthur, who is being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, is the first child of Annie Llewellyn and Ieuan Johnson, of Rassau, Ebbw Vale.

Keanu Chorazyczewski was born on July 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz. His parents are Jemma Whitcut and Tony Chorazyczewski, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Amelia, 13, Melissa, 12, Riley, 10, and Laila, two.

Winnie Marie Beckett-Simmonds was born on June 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. Her parents are Stephanie Beckett and Daniel Simmonds, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Ethan Beckett, 11, and Ebony Beckett, six.

Ronan Fernando was born on May 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Mum and dad are Lucy Kerr and Liam Fernando, of Newport, and big sister is Violet, three.