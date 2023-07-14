The bags containing household waste were found dumped on St Dials Road, Cwmbran, in September 2021.

Investigations by Torfaen Council’s Environmental Health Officers led to the waste being traced to Loretta Price of Coed Y Garn, St Dials.

Officers issued Price with a Fixed Penalty Notice, but despite repeated warnings that non-payment could lead to prosecution, it was not paid.

On Wednesday, July 12, Price, 47, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for failing in her duty of care to appropriately disposed of household waste.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge, and a contribution of £400 towards the council’s costs.

The total amount she is required to pay is £734.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for environment, said: "There is no excuse for fly-tipping in our communities.

"Waste that is not correctly disposed of can be potentially dangerous to the public, especially children and animals, and has a detrimental effect on our environment.

“We will not tolerate fly-tipping, and I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that those who engage in such irresponsible behavior will face consequences.

“We urge all residents to dispose of their waste responsibly and take advantage of the council’s various waste disposal provisions.”

Fly-tipping can be reported via the council’s website, by downloading the MyTorfaen Council Services app or by phoning 01495 762200.