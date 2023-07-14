Cosmo's customers can expect "boujee cocktails and delicious food" - with two-for-one cocktails all day, every day and Bottomless Brunches sure to be a hit.

With a menu including signature cocktails, Cosmo say they're "the perfect place to unwind and socialise with great vibes".

Customers can also expect "some great music at the weekends" too.

Some of the signature cocktails include ‘Take Me To The Candy Shop’ – strawberry gin mixed with bubblegum syrup, topped with lemonade, real sweets and a swirly lollypop.

Also on the menu is the ‘At The Movies’ cocktail, served in a retro popcorn box and made up of white and spiced rum, stirred with a twist of passion fruit puree, pineapple juice and finished with a helping of caramelised popcorn.

Food wise, it's a veritable world tour with crispy teriyaki tofu, vegan mushroom and halloumi burgers, truffle and pancetta carbonara and classics like fish and chips.

A spokesperson for Cosmo’s said: “We want to be the number one place for catch-ups with friends and downtime with families.”

Cosmo’s will open Wednesday – Sunday to begin with, with plans to open seven days a week in the near future.