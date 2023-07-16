Ozzy Wambeek received a letter on Wednesday, July 12, stating that he had exceeded the speed limit on the Southern Distributor Road - more commonly known as the SDR - earlier in the month.

The letter stated that he had been driving at 38mph in a 30mph section of road in the south of the city.

Specifically, Mr Wambeek says the incident occurred at the junction with Usk Way - which is well-known in the area as an accident blackspot after a series of high-profile crashes.

He claims that the reason he was caught was a recent change to the speed limit in the area.

"The light was green. Everyone drives like this when the light is green," he said.

"It was originally a 40mph zone."

He said the decision to issue him with a speeding fine was "taking the p*ss".

"Loads of people are getting done for this," he said.

"They’d take your dinner off you if they could."

Mr Wambeek says he uses the road "the whole time and I’ve never been done before".

"It’s conniving really," he said.

"Really cheeky."

The issue with speed limits on the SDR is wider than Mr Wambeek, however.

A petition has been set up by another resident of Newport to have all fines issued since the instalation of the cameras cancelled.

A spokesperson for GoSafe, which operates the cameras on the SDR, said: “Speeding forms part of the ‘Fatal 5’ and is a main contributor to fatal road collisions in Wales.

“Safety camera schemes such as this improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit, helping to reduce collisions and keep people in the community safer.

“How and where these schemes are installed depends on the collision history and the road safety concerns at each location.

“All fine revenue is returned to His Majesty’s Treasury and is not used by GoSafe or Highways Authorities."