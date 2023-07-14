Walter Kanhukamwe, 21, from Newport was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a grey American bulldog-type dog called Crystal.

He had denied the offence but was convicted following a trial.

The offence was committed during a heatwave last summer on July 19, 2022.

Kanhukamwe had “exposed the animal to high temperatures without providing the dog with suitable shelter or a sufficient amount of water,” Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

He also found guilty of an animal welfare offence against Crystal and another American bulldog-type dog named Peachey.

The defendant failed to provide them with adequate shelter, a suitable clean dry lying area, suitable bedding, veterinary attention, fresh water, appropriate companionship and exercise.

These offences took place between October 16, 2021 and July 19, 2022.

Kanhukamwe, of Somerton Road, was sent to prison for 16 weeks.

He was also banned from owning or keeping dogs for three years.

The defendant was prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Kanhukamwe was jailed last year at Newport Crown Court for waving a hunting knife above his head in Cardiff before calmly entering a café.