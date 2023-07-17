The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

Dan y Coed school were crowned Private/ Independent School of the Year at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards sponsored by Chepstow Racing and Events at the glittering ceremony.

Chepstow Racing and Events general manager Lynsey Knox presented the school with the award.

The state-of-the-art specialist school is home for children with autism and learning disabilities and over the past five years it’s grown from a building site to a thriving and innovative school.

At the ceremony the crowd was told how the school individualises every aspect of education for each of its pupils. Its innovative and creative assessment systems and curricula have been adopted by other schools and recognised as best practice by Estyn, and they’ve led many pupils to successfully transition into mainstream schools.

The teaching team at Dan y Coed practises ‘learning outside the classroom’, which has a tremendous impact on pupil development.

Lucy Pottinger, director of education for Dan y Coed said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils and staff at Dan y Coed.

“They have worked intensely through difficult conditions such as the pandemic, and this achievement is so well deserved by all.

“The progress made by the pupils has been significant and we are so lucky to be able to offer such a bespoke education for some of the most vulnerable pupils.”

Also at the award ceremony St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year whilst Coleg Gwent teacher Christine Jenkins,77, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

St Albans RC Headteacher Stephen Lord said: “We were delighted to be awarded ‘Secondary School of the Year ‘at the prestigious South Wales Argus Education awards ceremony.

“To be recognised as a school where pupils feel happy, safe and receive a high-quality education is very humbling and a reflection of the amazing staff and pupils we have in St Alban’s RC High School.”

