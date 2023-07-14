South Wales Police have today confirmed that their investigation into the sudden death of Darren Haydn Meah-Moore in Cardiff city centre has concluded.

Mr Meah-Moore, 39, from Newport was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane in Cardiff city centre on Sunday, January 22.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released from police bail without charge.

Mr Moore’s family has been updated and family liaison officers continue to offer support.

Officers have also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.

HM Coroner has been informed and the matter will progress through the coronial process.