A MAN arrested in connection with the death of Newport drag queen Darren Moore has been released without charge.
South Wales Police have today confirmed that their investigation into the sudden death of Darren Haydn Meah-Moore in Cardiff city centre has concluded.
Mr Meah-Moore, 39, from Newport was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane in Cardiff city centre on Sunday, January 22.
A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released from police bail without charge.
Mr Moore’s family has been updated and family liaison officers continue to offer support.
Officers have also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.
HM Coroner has been informed and the matter will progress through the coronial process.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article