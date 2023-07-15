Boobaloo Boutique, which sells hand-picked collections, opened a 1,242 sq ft store at the Cwmbran Centre on Saturday, July 8.

The boutique has moved from its home of seven years in Risca due to the ‘intense decline in footfall’ and the business "not generating enough income to make it viable."

Owner Jacquelyn Morrel said it “felt like the right time for the business to expand.”

Ms Morrel said: “It is something we've been wanting to do for years, and we feel the business is now ready to expand. After trading in Risca for nearly seven years, relocating to a larger retail area was a bold move for us, but we are welcoming the next chapter.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our existing customers to our new home, as well as meeting new ones.”

Boobaloo Boutique's old location in Risca (Image: Google Maps)

Boobaloo Boutique sells clothes from sizes eight to 24 and has signed a five-year lease with LCP, the national commercial property and investment company that owns and manages the centre.

The boutique, which has a second store in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, will also launch a loyalty card for customers who shop at Cwmbran Centre.

Last year the Cwmbran Centre enjoyed a bumper year achieving a record footfall of almost 20 million visits in 2022.

Alex Williams, asset manager of LCP, part of M Core, said: “We can’t think of a better place for Boobaloo Boutique to open than the thriving Cwmbran Centre. We’re seeing record footfall, with almost 20 million visits in 2022, and our list of tenants grows every month.

“We wish Jacquelyn all the best as she starts a new chapter in her retail career.”