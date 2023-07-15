Brits suffering from conditions that affect their respiratory system could be eligible for a payment worth up to £172 per week if it impacts their everyday lives.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) payment could provide a welcome boost to those who were unaware they were eligible during the cost of living crisis.

The support can be claimed through the DWP’s Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

PIP rates 2023 to 2024

Eligibility is split into Daily living and Mobility with paymenets ranging from £26.90 to ££172.75 each week.

PIP is paid every four weeks with eligible Brits receiving payments between £107.60 and £691 each period.

Who is eligible for PIP?





To qualify for PIP you generally need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be residing in the country when you apply for support.

To qualify you must have a health condition which has led to difficulties with daily living or getting around for three months and expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months.

If you need help completing daily tasks such as preparing or cooking food or moving around outside the home, then you may consider applying for support.

Below is a list of the 24 conditions eligible for support through PIP. Assessment award rates vary by disabling condition and a PIP claimant’s main disabling condition is recorded during their assessment.

Diseases of the upper respiratory tract

Sleep apnoea - obstructive

Upper respiratory tract - Other diseases of / type not known

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Chronic bronchitis

Emphysema

Bronchiectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Pulmonary fibrosis

Extrinsic allergic alveolitis

Fibrosing alveolitis

Pulmonary fibrosis - Other / type not known

Pneumoconiosis

Asbestosis

Pneumoconiosis - coalworkers

Pneumoconiosis - Other / type not known

Silicosis

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration - Other / type not known

Sarcoidosis

Disease of the pleura

Empyema

Pleura - Other diseases of / type not known

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Lung transplantation

Heart and lung transplantation

Pulmonary embolus

Pneumonia