SAG-AFTRA announced yesterday it would be taking strike action with the move having an immediate impact on the film industry as actors/actresses including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon walked out of the London Premiere of Oppenheimer.

The writer's strikes, which have already been going on for over a month, have also been having an impact on the film, television and streaming industry leaving the development of shows like Stranger Things in limbo.

A SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Strike has been ordered effective July 14, at 12:01 a.m. Additional details are forthcoming. The Strike Order can be found here: https://t.co/NFBM7lLGTs pic.twitter.com/SGjmR0BPeu — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023

Why are Hollywood actors on strike?





Recent negotiations between The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) about pay and increased safeguarding around AI rights have broken down.

SAG-AFTRA said "(We) negotiated in good faith with the AMPTP.

"We said we need a modern contract that addresses modern issues.

"They countered with business as usual: Income Erosion. AI Exploitation. Abusive self-tape demands.

"Our careers as performers are now in jeopardy. This is why we’re striking."

“I urge us striking at the same time as the writers to change the awful inequity of money and power in film and television. I remember when we went on strike in 1960, the only time writers and actors struck at the same time. That strike got us film residual checks. A monumental… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 10, 2023

The strike action began at 8am on July 14 (UK time) and see Hollywood actors stopping "all services and performing work under the TV/Theatrical contracts".

These services include:

On-camera work (including acting, dancing, performing stunts)

Off-camera work (including TV and theatrical trailers (promos), voice acting)

Background and/or stand-in work

Photo and/or body doubles

Rehearsals and camera tests

Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)

Promotions

Negotiating

SAG-AFTRA join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) which has already been striking for the past few months.

This is the first time both Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike at the same time in more than 60 years.

What films and TV/streaming series will be affected as a result of the strike action?





The actor's strike saw the likes of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt walk out on the UK Premiere of Oppenheimer last night (Thursday, July 13) in London.

The trio along with the likes of Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and Rami Malek were all spotted on the Red Carpet last night in London, but when audience members were seated in the cinema ready for the screening of the movie, director Christopher Nolan said the actors had left "to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike".

Official: Christopher Nolan just confirmed the cast of #Oppenheimer have LEFT the U.K. premiere due to the #SAGAFTRA strike



The first time in 60 years that writers and actors are striking together. #SAGStrike pic.twitter.com/BQBo2jRfCd — The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) July 13, 2023

An end date for the strike action is yet to be set and is set to have an impact on movies and TV shows all over the world.

According to Sky News WGA strikes have already had a big impact on productions for shows like:

Stranger Things (season 5)

The Last Of Us (season 2)

The Handmaid's Tale (season 6)

Game Of Thrones spinoff - A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The Sandman season 2 has ceased production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that has now come into force.https://t.co/gulznfXsVC — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 13, 2023

According to fansite - What's on Netflix, The Sandman (season 2) has also ceased production due to the recently announced strike action by SAG-AFTRA.