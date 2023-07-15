The show sees single people being matched by experts and then they go on to marry each other despite being total strangers.

Viewers follow along as love-struck hopefuls search for that life-long relationship.

Couples on the show make a commitment to each other at a ceremony that mimics a wedding, rather than it being a legal marriage.

How to apply for Married At First Sight ahead of new series

Whether you’ve watched the show before or not, you might be intrigued by the concept and you can give it a go for yourself.

If you’d like to apply for the show, you can visit the application website.

Those applying will be asked to fill out some personal details, answer some questions and submit a video before finishing the application process.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over to take part in the show and the closing date for applications is December 1, 2023.

Good luck!