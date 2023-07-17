AMONGST the excitement of counting down to your holiday abroad and ticking off the never-ending to-do list, there’s one vital thing to be aware of before jetting off.
You might be concentrating on packing up all the toys to keep the family entertained or some may be busy focusing on how many pairs of shoes they need for a week of backpacking, but remembering to check your passport expiry date is just as important.
This is because there are a lot of countries you could be travelling to which require six months left on your passport.
Going abroad this year? If so m'new POD has 10 things to do now to slash costs & keep safe when u go (currency, suncream, passports & more). Plus energy switches are back! And better to live in UK or abroad?https://t.co/O7b14FLwb2https://t.co/R4eZdU6Xi2https://t.co/RCrSyznDx9— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 13, 2023
It’s easy to forget this step before heading to the airport as although you know your passport is in date, depending on how long for can stop you from entering the country.
70 countries you need six months left on your passport to travel to
Here are the 70 countries that require six months of passport validity, according to VisaGuide.World. They are as follows:
- Afghanistan;
- Algeria;
- Anguilla;
- Bahrain;
- Bhutan;
- Botswana;
- British Virgin Islands;
- Brunei;
- Cambodia;
- Cameroon;
- Cayman Islands;
- Central African Republic;
- Chad;
- Comoros;
- Côte D’Ivoire;
- Curacao;
- Ecuador;
- Egypt;
- El Salvador;
- Equatorial Guinea;
- Fiji;
- Gabon;
- Guinea Bissau;
- Guyana;
- Iran;
- Iraq;
- Indonesia;
- Israel;
- Jordan;
- Kenya;
- Kiribati;
- Laos;
- Madagascar;
- Malaysia;
- Marshall Islands;
- Micronesia;
- Myanmar;
- Namibia;
- Nicaragua;
- Nigeria;
- Oman;
- Palau;
- Papua New Guinea;
- Philippines;
- Qatar;
- Rwanda;
- Saint Lucia;
- Samoa;
- Saudi Arabia;
- Singapore;
- Solomon Islands;
- Somalia;
- Somaliland;
- Sri Lanka;
- Sudan;
- Suriname;
- Taiwan;
- Tanzania;
- Thailand;
- Timor-Leste;
- Tokelau;
- Tonga;
- Tuvalu;
- Uganda;
- United Arab Emirates;
- Vanuatu;
- Venezuela;
- Vietnam;
- Yemen;
- Zimbabwe.
41 countries you need 3 months left on your passport to travel to
Meanwhile, there are 41 countries that require three months of passport validity if you’re hoping to enter. These are:
- Albania;
- Austria;
- Azerbaijan;
- Belarus;
- Belgium;
- Bosnia and Herzegovina;
- Czechia;
- Estonia;
- Finland;
- France;
- Georgia;
- Germany;
- Greece;
- Honduras;
- Iceland;
- Italy;
- Jordan;
- Kuwait;
- Latvia;
- Lebanon;
- Liechtenstein.
- Lithuania;
- Luxembourg;
- Malta;
- Moldova;
- Monaco;
- Montenegro;
- Nauru;
- Netherlands;
- New Zealand;
- North Macedonia;
- Norway;
- Panama;
- Poland;
- Portugal;
- Senegal;
- Slovakia;
- Slovenia;
- Spain;
- Sweden;
- Switzerland.
You can find out more information about passport rules on the VisaGuide.World website.
If you need to renew your passport, head to the government website for advice.
