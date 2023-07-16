Fans of the ITV show will know that the gameshow begins with a total of 100 contestants all hoping to score the £100,000 jackpot.

The participants then get whittled down as the difficulty of the questions gets that much harder.

That is until there is only one left - with one final question to answer that only 1% of the country can get correct.

Lee Mack hosts ITV's gameshow The 1% club. ( Magnum Media/ ITV) (Image: Magnum Media/ITV)

The gameshow is designed as an IQ test of sorts where it puts the 'logic and commonsense' of its hopefuls to the test.

Unlike a classic pub quiz - as fun as they are - it's not about how many weird and wonderful facts you can memorise.

So, studying random capital cities and how Henry III's wives died will not be much help to you here.

If you have found yourself screaming at the telly or you are simply curious to see how smart you really are, you can now give it a try from the comfort of your sofa.

Take our 1% club quiz

The 1% club quiz consists of 15 questions that are really going to get you scratching your head.

From coin toss probability to mind-boggling maths problems, your brain is going to get a real workout with this one.

