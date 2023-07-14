Community by Russell Brand is advertised as an event to help personal awakening and social change, and it's being held in Hay-on-Wye.

It includes three days of camping and conversation on spirituality, wellness, healthy living and the environment.

The event's website says people limber for yoga or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, enjoy musical performances , relax with meditation and massage from a range of holistic healers on site.

All of the camping passes have sold out, with the most expensive - a luxury glamping tent including bed, bedding, Indian style tables, a mirror, battery lantern, hospitality area and phone charging on site - costing £995.

However, none of the camping options includes day tickets, which costs £120.

There are only child tickets remaining for Saturday and Sunday (July 15/16) costing £10 for seven to 12-year-olds, and £25 for children aged 13 to 17.

The organisers state there is no alcohol available on the site, with only coffees, smoothies and juices being served. Visitors are allowed to bring their own food though, but no portable barbecues, campfires or larger gas canisters are permitted.

Brand started his career as a comedian before becoming an MTV presenter and became a household name while hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2007.

The one-time husband of singer Katy Perry later turned his hand to acting before becoming known as a controversial activist and campaigner.

Brand has been the subject of frequent media coverage and controversy for issues such as his promiscuity, drug use and political views.