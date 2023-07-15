The chain restaurant where "rude" service is part of the customer experience, Karen's Diner said it was instead turning to a pop-up venture touring around the UK.

The Friars Walk shopping centre restaurant will close down on Sunday, August 6.

On its Facebook page, Karen's Diner said "all good thing must come to an end" and the staff "had bags of fun bringing her famous terrible service to the people of Newport".

"But Karen is in demand and will be setting-off with her Karen’s On Tour popping up in cities around the UK," the business added.

Karen's Diner will continue taking bookings in the meantime, telling customers "if you think you’re brave enough to take on our Karens, get yourself booked in".

"Oh, and remember those snot bags which you call kids, eat and drink for only £5," the business added.

Karen's Diner opened in Friars Walk in February 2023, promising "great food, terrible service".