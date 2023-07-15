A stretch of the motorway between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) will be closed over four weekends and eight nights in September.

Diversion routes will be in place.

The project involves "essential maintenance work to ensure the longer term resilience of the road network" and to "avoid any unplanned emergency repairs", according to highways agency Traffic Wales, which manages the M4 in Wales.

The work includes re-waterproofing, resurfacing and replacement of bridge joints to several bridges.

Traffic Wales, a Welsh Government agency, said work was taking place during the summer period "to minimise the likelihood of delays to the work caused by adverse weather conditions".

The roadworks period will comprise "a four-weekend and eight-night work programme".

Full carriageway closures are being introduced to avoid "simultaneous closure of the eastbound and westbound carriageway".

Traffic Wales said the project "could be reduced to two weekends and eight nights depending on weather conditions".