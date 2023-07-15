THE Severn Bridge has been closed to traffic due to strong winds.
Roads agency National Highways announced the full closure of the bridge in both directions.
A detour route is in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways warned that drivers could "expect delays" while the bridge is closed.
