A NEWPORT man has appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court after being charged with the rape and intentional strangulation of a woman.

John Harding, 27, of Commercial Road, is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

The prosecution claims the allegations happened in Newport on July 10.

Harding is due to appear before the crown court on August 10.

He was remanded in custody.

The prosecution were represented by Rob Simkins and the defence by Tim Lewis.