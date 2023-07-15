POLICE have closed a section of the A466 in Monmouthshire due to an incident.
As of 5pm the road is closed between Bigsweir Bridge and Llandogo, north of Tintern.
"Diversions are in place which may cause congestion," Gwent Police said.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
