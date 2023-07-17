Live

Live: Serious crash on M4 at Prince of Wales Bridge

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Serious multi-vehicle crash on M4 near Prince of Wales Police
  • J22 to 21 eastbound remain closed
  • 'Police-led operation' taking place
  • Emergency services and traffic officers at the scene
  • Heavy congestion expected through the morning

