All Brits travelling abroad have been told to toe the line with their drinking or risk being fined a whopping £80,000.

A government-backed strategy is targeting two million people on social media to warn them of the threat of a hefty fine for being drunk on a plane by.

That is not to say you can't enjoy yourself a little bit - airport drinks are among the greatest pleasures in life - but becoming too intoxicated could have serious consequences - including the threat of jail.

The One Too Many campaign will send warnings via Instagram and Facebook to 18- to 35-year-olds across the UK and use internet tracking technology to reach the phones of young people at four busy airports.

Christian’s drunk on a plane #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/7pRbBHXvzv — 90 bidet fiance 🐀 (@90_Day_Bidet) July 10, 2023

Funded by airlines and airport operators, it runs until September 1 following a worrying increase in of air-rage incidents including mass brawls and violence.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere said the campaign was part of a "zero-tolerance approach towards disruptive behaviour", in order to protect all passengers and crew.

The four airports being targeted by the technology are Bristol, London Gatwick, London Heathrow and Belfast International.

Passengers can expect to find adverts at these airports warning them of the risks of getting too drunk when flying – including up to two years in jail, an £80,000 fine, a lifetime ban or being denied boarding.

Happened to me on a Ryanair flight, one passenger removed before we even took off for drunk abusive behaviour and then we diverted to Nantes to remove a few more. They were drinking their own booze and vaping in the toilets. pic.twitter.com/VgZUk14nXl — Foreversideways #toriesout (@Foreversideways) July 10, 2023

The campaign is funded by the UK Travel Retail Forum (UKTRF), the Airport Operators Association (AOA), Airlines UK and the International Air Transport Association.

Nigel Keal, chairman of the UKTRF, said: "The consequences of disruptive behaviour are very serious and could stop you from travelling for years to come."

Karen Dee, chief executive of the AOA, added: "The campaign is aimed at reminding everyone to be responsible. Airports will be keeping a close watch for any disruptive behaviour and will not hesitate to take action.

"This summer we'll see many people getting away for the first time since the pandemic and it would be a shame if the actions of a few were to spoil it for the many."