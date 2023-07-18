THOMAS HODGKINS, 22, of Queen Street, Nantyglo was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Farm Road on February 13.

He was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

LOUIS BARTLETT, 20, of St Brides Crescent, Newport must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Duffryn Drive on January 7.

Their driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEN JONES, 26, of Pontymason Rise, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to stop for a red light at a pelican crossing on Chepstow Road on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KARL DEAN SMOUT, 53, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CERYS VIOLET JAMES, 24, of Park Street, Abergavenny must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 31, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON LEWIS, 52, of Gwent Court, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the A469 on Caerphilly Road on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM NATHAN ALDERSON, 41, of St Bride's Close, Magor must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 in Langstone on December 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD BRYAN, 38, of Loftus Square, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 at Glan Llyn on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NILUFER SARIKAYA, 42, of The Railway Junction, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Penallta Road on January 9.

She must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMIR ZAMAN, 26, of Rhodfa Leonard, Old St Mellons, Cardiff must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.