These findings are then put into a report and debated in the Senedd.

Last week I had the opportunity to speak in this debate and I highlighted a series of points stuck with me.

As I have said many times before, many people in Wales rightly expect to see real change and real action. We need less talk and more investment to address the issues that matter most to the people of Wales.

One thing I continue to hear, and that the report rightly highlighted, is the fact that there is a need for services to collaborate in order to meet the challenges facing the NHS and social care sector. It is clear that more funding needs to be allocated to frontline staff, for recruitment, training, and retention, ensuring we keep the best healthcare staff that I know Wales has.

Secondly, the report highlighted the importance of the development and funding of a recovery plan for students who have missed out on schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our children have sadly been let down by the Welsh Government when it comes to educational outcomes, and these problems, like many in Wales, have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

However, even before the pandemic, the number of teachers in primary and secondary schools has fallen in Wales since 2010. We need the Welsh Government to get to the bottom as to why.

Finally, the report highlighted the need for local authorities to get sufficient funding required to carry out Welsh Government initiatives and policies such as the implementation of free school meals and the cost of the universal implementation of 20mph speed limits.

More and more responsibilities are being placed on local authorities, and it is incredibly important that they are given the resources and funding that they need to implement these changes.

We all know that funding is tight right now and that our public services are facing increasing pressure, so it is becoming more and more important to ensure that the hard working people of Wales get good value for money.

We need the Welsh Government to listen to these calls and engage with stakeholders and colleagues across the Senedd to ensure the people of Wales get the public services they deserve.