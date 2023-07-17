RUMOURS circulating on social media reporting that Newport's central police station was to be closed have been roundly dismissed by Gwent Police.
Social media posts alleged that the main police station in the city, located on Cardiff Road, was to be closed and redeveloped into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).
This, the post said, would leave the police station in Pill as the 'main police station in the city'.
Gwent Police were quick to dismiss these rumours, however, stating that "there is no truth to this at all".
They also stated that, as well the stations in Pill and Cardiff Road, there were police stations in Alway, Bettws and Maindee - with other smaller stations in Duffryn and Rogerstone.
