Huw Sheppard has joined the firm as an Associate and will work with the senior management team to deliver astute accountancy, business and tax advice to a diverse range of clients. His appointment widens the firm’s management team as Kilsby Williams continues its expansion.

Huw is a qualified Chartered Accountant and achieved an ICAEW prize for his professional exam results during his training with RSM.

Since qualifying, Huw has honed a wide range of skills and technical expertise covering all aspects of accounting and tax through his experiences working in practice, industry and consultancy.

Huw has a wealth of experience of senior management and advisory roles both within industry and practice including at multinational head offices and as an outsourced finance director for a number of clients. Over the past seven years Huw has grown his own thriving accountancy practice and will bring his client portfolio to Kilsby Williams.

Huw said: “I am delighted to be joining Kilsby Williams, a firm with the same ethos and commitment to the very best quality of service to offer to existing and new clients alike. I love to understand what businesses need, find solutions and help them unlock growth. I am excited to join and become part of the Kilsby Williams success story.”

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “We have been following Huw’s career over a number of years and we are delighted to finally secure him into our team. He has a range of high level skills which perfectly compliment what we deliver to our clients.

“This appointment makes our business stronger allowing us to keep attracting the best clients and developing our team.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.