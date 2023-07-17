Dylan Willis, 28, is accused of the attempted murder of 25-year-old Cohen McCann in Cwmbran last month.

The defendant was arrested following an incident at West Roedin in the Coed Eva area of the town at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 15.

Police attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mr McCann was taken to hospital.

Willis is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Paul Cawthra on the same date.

He did not enter any pleas in the hearing before the Recorder of Cardiff, Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

The hearing was adjourned to August 14 and the defendant, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells and Willis by Aled Watkins.