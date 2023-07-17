Greggs has been given planning permission by Torfaen County Borough Council to change the use of a former drapers to allow it to sell food for consumption on or off the premises.

Shaws closed in December 2022 when the chain went into liquidation.

The former Drapers in Cwmbran. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Its shop on General Rees Square has been vacant ever since.

In the application, Greggs says it will close its nearby shop in The Parade to create a new store with space for 20 customers to sit inside and eight to sit outside.

The store on The Parade employs the equivalent of 16 full-time staff.

This new store will employ the equivalent of 22 full-time staff.

The council has given Greggs permission to open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm, and from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.