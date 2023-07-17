HIGH street bakery chain Greggs plans to close one of its three shops in Cwmbran town centre and reopen in a larger unit.
Greggs has been given planning permission by Torfaen County Borough Council to change the use of a former drapers to allow it to sell food for consumption on or off the premises.
Shaws closed in December 2022 when the chain went into liquidation.
Its shop on General Rees Square has been vacant ever since.
In the application, Greggs says it will close its nearby shop in The Parade to create a new store with space for 20 customers to sit inside and eight to sit outside.
The store on The Parade employs the equivalent of 16 full-time staff.
This new store will employ the equivalent of 22 full-time staff.
The council has given Greggs permission to open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm, and from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here