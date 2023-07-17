HIGH street bakery chain Greggs plans to close one of its three shops in Cwmbran town centre and reopen in a larger unit.

Greggs has been given planning permission by Torfaen County Borough Council to change the use of a former drapers to allow it to sell food for consumption on or off the premises.

Shaws closed in December 2022 when the chain went into liquidation.

South Wales Argus: The former Drapers in Cwmbran. Picture: Cwmbran LifeThe former Drapers in Cwmbran. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Its shop on General Rees Square has been vacant ever since.

In the application, Greggs says it will close its nearby shop in The Parade to create a new store with space for 20 customers to sit inside and eight to sit outside.

The store on The Parade employs the equivalent of 16 full-time staff.

This new store will employ the equivalent of 22 full-time staff.

The council has given Greggs permission to open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm, and from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.