The Celtic Collection, a family of business and leisure destinations including the Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, was shortlisted in the Best Hotel Brand Category.

In addition, Celtic Manor was shortlisted for the Best UK Conference Centre and for Best UK Hotel, an accolade it has won nine times in the last dozen years.

As well as three nominations for The Celtic Collection’s hotels, ICC Wales, the £83.7m joint venture between The Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government, has been shortlisted for three awards including Best UK Conference Centre, Best Positive Impact/Event Legacy Award for its work on Martyn’s Law and the venue’s sales director Danielle Bounds has been shortlisted for Personality of the Year.

Rachel Phillips, sales director, The Celtic Collection, said: “To be shortlisted for one award by our industry peers is a huge achievement but three is outstanding. It is a true testament to the hard work of the teams at The Celtic Manor Resort and across The Celtic Collection who are committed to providing event professionals with a fantastic experience during their time at our properties.”

Danielle Bounds, sales director at ICC Wales, said: “The team at ICC Wales work incredibly hard day in, day out to bring world-class events to Wales and to be recognised for this achievement and our commitment to educating the sector on Martyn’s Law makes me extremely proud.

"On a personal note, it is an absolute honour to be a finalist in the Personality of the Year category, to be commended by my industry peers is an amazing feeling.”

This is not the first time Danielle has been recognised for her work in educating the global events sector on Martyn’s Law (also known as Protect Duty). Earlier this year she was named as an Innovator winner in the Smart Women in Meetings Awards for 2023.

This year’s Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards ceremony will take place in September at Evolution in London.