Passengers travelling from Newport railway station - along with a number of others across the area - will be affected by the strikes planned to take place this month.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has reminded passengers of the importance of checking for the latest travel information, with industrial action set to take place at the end of July.

The RMT Union have announced three days of strike action to affect 14 train operating companies during - on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, July 29.

The train drivers' union ASLEF has also announced a ban on overtime from Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22.

TfW is not involved in the industrial action, but some services are likely to be busier than usual due to the reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

TfW services will run as timetabled, but services may be busier than usual due to the industrial action taking place at the operators, particularly on the following routes: