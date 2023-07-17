The incident occurred on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at around midnight.

Officers were called to the scene where they found “a number of casualties”.

The incident occurred midnight last night (Image: Google Maps)

The crash happened between J22 and 21 eastbound (red box) (Image: Google Maps)

Follow our live blog of the ongoing incident, here.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the incident at just after midnight.

The statement said: "Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 12.05am this morning (Monday, July 17).

"Officers arriving at the scene found both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties.

"The road remains shut eastbound. A diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery work and investigation work is carried out.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage and have not yet spoken to police, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223170366.”