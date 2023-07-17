A TELECOMMUNICATIONS company has applied for planning permission to install a 15m 5G mast in Cwmbran.

Cignal Infrastructure UK Limited wants to fit the 'Phase 8 Monopole' on a patch of land near the TA Centre on Ty Coch Way.

Planning documents show the mast would be approximately three metres taller than nearby trees.

 

Torfaen Council planners will make a decision at a later date.