A TELECOMMUNICATIONS company has applied for planning permission to install a 15m 5G mast in Cwmbran.
Cignal Infrastructure UK Limited wants to fit the 'Phase 8 Monopole' on a patch of land near the TA Centre on Ty Coch Way.
Planning documents show the mast would be approximately three metres taller than nearby trees.
Torfaen Council planners will make a decision at a later date.
