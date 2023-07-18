Family-owned White Castle Vineyard received the regional trophy on Friday for being the ‘Best in Wales’ at the WineGB Awards 2023.

The ceremony was held at Drapers Hall in London.

The vineyard was told late last month that it had won Gold for its Pinot Noir Reserve 2021 - picking up three Bronze Awards too.

The regional trophy was a surprise revealed at the event.

The award ceremony was laid on for all those who won gold awards in this year’s WineGB Awards – a prestigious industry competition for the wines and wine-makers of Great Britain.

This year's WineGB Awards saw a record number of entries with the highest numner of gold medals ever awarded.

For the “delighted” Robb and Nicola Merchant, who run White Castle Vineyard, this is their second Gold for their vintage wines from their renowned Pinot Noir Précoce reserve.

Mr Merchant, said: “Winning gold with our Pinot Noir Précoce Reserve 2021 was the first Gold medal we have won in the WineGB wine awards, that was a great feeling.

“To be runner up in the Best Pinot Noir Producer was a major achievement.

“However to win the Regional producers award for the third year in row underpins our desire to produce our wines with quality and provenance as the drivers.

"It is another great accolade for the vineyard.”