Yarran Watkins, of the Blackwood and Risca areas, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to four months in prison after a terrifying burglary.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood and Risca areas.

"He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Friday, June 9, 2023.

"Watkins received a prison sentence of four months for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, April 28, 2023.

"Due to the fact that Watkins has breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2300194091, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."