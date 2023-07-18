Well, help could be at hand in the form of an entire play area which is being advertised online.

The play equipment has been advertised on popular buying and selling website Gumtree.

What's more, it is entirely free of charge.

The only catch is that a prospective new owner will have to remove it from its current location and transport it to a new home.

The play area includes a slide, swings, an extensive climbing frame and more.

It is currently located at Chepstow Racecourse, between Chepstow and St Arvans on the A466.

The advert was posted 20 days ago (at time of writing) and is still live, so if you want to spend your summer swinging and sliding to your heart's content, time is of the essence.

It is not stated what use will be made of the site currently occupied by the play area at Chepstow Racecourse.

The play area is located near the main entrance to the site.

To see more, or to arrange a viewing of the unusual listing, click here.