Fans of the social media app have been freaking out after a short clip emerged of an unidentified woman standing perfectly still on a busy street thought to be in the UK.

The video shared by @unknown1575489 has accumulated more than 5.4 million views and 514.3k likes at the time of writing.

The TikTok clip shows a woman wearing white trousers and a black long-sleeved top standing perfectly still mid-stride.

TikTok users share theories over woman frozen in street video

The woman's ponytail also appears to be completely still despite the rest of the world moving around her.

The footage was posted alongside the caption: "She was like that for a minute before."

The person recording the clip and zooming in on the woman is heard asking: “Why she frozen?”, adding “Bruh, I’m tripping.”

The woman then started to walk again as the person filming exclaimed: “What the f**k.”

In the caption of the video, he later added, “NPC caught lacking.”

Viewers have been sharing conspiracy theories with thousands of TikTok users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

One person shared: "we’re in a simulation."

A second person posted with a wide-eyed emoji:" he way the wind isn’t even moving her clothes or hair but it’s all just stuck completely frozen."

While a third wrote: "A GLITCH in the Matrix people."

Meanwhile, other users were less quick to buy into the conspiracy of it all.

One TikToker commented: "SMART VIDEO EDITING THATS ALL FOLKS."

Another joked that the woman was told to "Hey go down the street and stand completely still”.

Some users even called in the woman featured to come forward to put the theories to rest.

With three wide eyed-emojis, a user said: "We need her perspective on this. what was that even ?!"