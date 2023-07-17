Daniel Morgan was found murdered, with an axe embedded in his head, in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

A string of unsuccessful investigations into his death have been mired with claims of corruption.

It was alleged that he had been investigating claims of corruption within the Metropolitan Police.

Despite a number of investigations into Mr Morgan's death and a tireless campaign by the family of the father-of-two, there has not been a successful conviction for his murder.

Three men were arrested and charged in April 2008, but in March 2011, the proceedings were discontinued and not guilty verdicts were entered.

The men received payouts of more than £100,000 each in 2019 after a malicious prosecution case against the Metropolitan Police.

In January 2023, documents relevant to the inquiry into his death were discovered in a locked cabinet in New Scotland Yard that had not been used for nine years.

However, Mr Morgan’s family were not told until May 9, despite the Mayor’s Office finding out on April 24.

Now, Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is reportedly expected to make a public apology this week for “corruption, incompetence and defensiveness” in its response to the murder.

The Times have also reported that Morgan’s family could receive a settlement of £2 million.