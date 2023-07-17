South Western Ambulance Service sent six ambulances to the scene, as well as a hazardous area response team, a critical care car, and a rapid response vehicle.

Casualties were conveyed to Bristol Royal Infirmary and Southmead Hospital.

In a statement, the ambulance service said: "We were called at 12.10am to an incident near Thornbury.

"We sent six double-crewed land ambulances, a hazardous area response team, a critical care car, a rapid response vehicle and an operations officer.

"We conveyed two patients by land ambulance to Bristol Royal Infirmary and three patients by land ambulance to Southmead Hospital.”

The crash happened between J22 and 21 eastbound near the Prince of Wales Bridge (Image: Google Maps)

Earlier Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the incident at just before midnight where they found two vehicles had left the carriageway.

The statement said: "Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 12.05am this morning (Monday 17 July).

"Officers arriving at the scene found both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties.

"The road remains shut eastbound. A diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery work and investigation work is carried out.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage and have not yet spoken to police, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223170366.”