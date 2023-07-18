Travel House is Wales’ largest independent travel agent and launching 30 years ago.

The travel agency will open in the Cwmbran Centre at 9 General Rees Square, the former TUI shop, the premises was empty for less than one day.

Leanne Williams, head of retail at Travel House, said: “Travel is currently going from strength to strength and after spending a lot of time in Cwmbran and seeing all the footfall, we feel this will be a great fit for our business model.

“We are extremely excited to assist the people of Cwmbran in finding their dream holiday with our excellent customer service, extensive knowledge and competitive pricing.”

Outside the Cwmbran Centre (Image: LCP)

The shop will offer a range of cruises, family holidays, package holidays and winter sun breaks, to both short and long-haul destinations.

Travel House is looking to recruit more staff, anyone interested is asked email their CV to recruitment@swansea.com.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said: “Travel House is a well-known regional travel agency and we’re pleased to welcome it to Cwmbran Centre, where it will join a host of fantastic brands and high street names.

“It has been a pleasure working with Jacob and the team from Swansea.com to secure their new premises. We pride ourselves on working closely with a variety of trades, and this relationship-based approach is key to Cwmbran’s continued success.

“LCP moved from initial viewing to lease completion within five days, which demonstrates our ability to act decisively and quickly when all parties engage.

“The premises was empty for less than one day, which is testament to the continued strong demand for retail property in the town. We look forward to announcing further new openings shortly.”

Recently the Cwmbran Centre has announced new tenants Dunelm, Boobaloo Boutique and Coffee #1. Since LCP took ownership of the centre in 2021 the centre’s occupancy has increased to 95 per cent, the highest rate in the past five years.