Thomas Butts, 33, from Caerphilly attacked the woman after “vicious and nasty things had been said on both sides”.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said the assault on September 27, 2021, wasn’t the first time the woman had been attacked by the defendant, who was convicted of battery in 2012.

In a victim personal statement read out in Cardiff Crown Court, she said: “He has stripped me away of my confidence. I have felt low and depressed.

“I feel uncomfortable around most men now and I have serious trust issues with men.”

Butts, of Tenby Court, Hendredenny, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the day of his trial.

He also has a previous conviction for possession of cannabis with intent to supply in 2015.

Kevin Seal representing Butts said: “During the argument, vicious and nasty things were said on both sides.”

His barrister added: “He is a hard-working individual and has been in employment since leaving school.

“The defendant has been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

“He knows the relationship is over.”

Butts works overtime in order to fully provide for his children, his lawyer said.

Judge Hywel James told the defendant: “The victim admits drinking alcohol, but states she wasn’t drunk.

“You lunged towards her and you slapped her to the face which caused the dislodging of her glasses.

“She suffered a black eye and bruises to her arm.”

Butts was made the subject of an 18-month community order and has to attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

The defendant was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew before 8pm and 6am and a five-year restraining order not to contact his now ex-partner.

He must also pay a court surcharge.