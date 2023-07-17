Former firefighter John 'Joby' Evans, who died on Monday, June 12, of glioblastoma, a brain tumour, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 15.

Mr Evans' wife Cheryl told Cwmbran Life her husband, who was 64, was diagnosed with the tumour in August 2022, and surgeons removed it the following month, after which he underwent three weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

But in February this year he found out the tumour had regrown and was terminal.

Mr Evans worked at Malpas fire station for 10 years, followed by 20 years at Cwmbran.

John 'Joby' Evans. Picture: Cheryl Evans/Cwmbran Life (Image: Cheryl Evans/Cwmbran Life)

The two crews on duty watch stood in a line, heads bowed, as the cortege arrived at Gwent Crematorium.

Around 250 to 300 mourners packed the pews in the chapel and the standing area at the back.

Those who couldn't get inside watched the 40-minute service on a screen in the outside corridor with more stood in the rain under umbrellas.

Mr Evans' coffin was carried in by his sons Ieuan, Michael, and Andrew, along with his cousin Nick Clark, brother-in-law Paul Jenkins, and Mrs Evans' cousin John Boots, to the sounds of Scottish bagpipes playing My Home.

Chris Rees-Veal and Mark Robotham, from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Colour Party, walked in front of the coffin carrying a Standard. The Colour Party is made up of serving and retired firefighters to attend funerals and the annual Remembrance Day parade.

Duty watch crews from Malpas and Cwmbran pay tribute to John 'Joby' Evans. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

'A true friend to so many throughout so many walks of life'





Caitlin, Mr Evans' daughter, and Michael, one of his three sons, paid tribute to their father.

Caitlin said: "Dad was the most kind, caring, funny and entertaining person we have ever known and we know that everybody here would agree. He always had the time and energy, and of course, that cheeky smile for everyone he met.

"Dad was an intelligent, caring, loving and fun-filled character. He was so proud of Cheryl, his children, and his grandchildren and was eager to share their successes.

"Dad was our cat with nine lives. After being cardioverted successfully three times, as a fireman falling from the roof, and fighting sespis in 2021, sadly his latest fight was the toughest ever, and as hard as he fought it, it was just one he wasn't able to win."

Michael Evans said his dad joined the fire service on his 20th birthday and enjoyed a 30-year career.

Two of the four fire engines outside Gwent Crematorium for the funeral of John ‘Joby’ Evans. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"Work colleagues and comrades became friends for life, evident by the number of messages and visitors we've received over the last few months," he said.

"After his retirement from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service service dad continued to be an active member of the community. He became a valuable member of the school governors at both Croesyceiliog primary and comprehensive schools."

He said his dad coached his brother Ieuan's football team for six years and added and was a "valuable member and youth coach" at Croesyceiliog Cricket Club.

"In all that dad undertook, he was about developing opportunities for the boys, win or lose he loved nothing more than seeing the boys working as a team, having fun, and enjoying themselves," he said.

Michael added his dad's "main passion" was golf and was "proud to say he had a least six holes in one."

Breathe (In The Air) by Pink Floyd played as mourners watched a three-minute video tribute to Mr Evans with dozens of photos of his life.

Rev Karin Pardoe led the service. Mourners sang Guide Me, O Though Great Redeemer and The Lord's My Shepherd. Mrs Evans, read a poem, Family Tree.