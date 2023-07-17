But that's what happened in Blaina on Saturday morning, where a quake hit at 6.58am on Saturday, July 15.

But people in the area might have slept through it anyway, as the quake measured just 2.0 on the Richter scale.

According to the website of the British Geological Survey - which tracks and records earthquakes around the UK - the quake originated at a depth of around 19km and struck just east of the town.

Earthquakes of that magnitude are often not felt by people, and buildings are undamaged.