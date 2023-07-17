MANY of us enjoy a lie-in on a Saturday, so an earthquake rousing us from our sleep early in the morning is the last thing we want.
But that's what happened in Blaina on Saturday morning, where a quake hit at 6.58am on Saturday, July 15.
But people in the area might have slept through it anyway, as the quake measured just 2.0 on the Richter scale.
According to the website of the British Geological Survey - which tracks and records earthquakes around the UK - the quake originated at a depth of around 19km and struck just east of the town.
Earthquakes of that magnitude are often not felt by people, and buildings are undamaged.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here