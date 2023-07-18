Finley Brook, James O’Connor, Keiran Cleverly, Triston Aves, and Leigh Davis appeared in Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Brook, 23, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, profited by £94,450.06 and has £7,779.01 which can be seized.

O’Connor, 28, of St Davids Crescent, St Athan, made £60,281.32, with £200 in available assets.

Cleverly, 23, of Christine Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, benefited by £61,651.22, with £1,370.34 which can be recovered.

Aves, 23, of Cot Farm Walk, Newport, made £76,060.57, with £3,920.24 available.

Finley Brook

Davis, of no fixed abode, profited by £62,037.30 but has no available assets so a nominal £1 confiscation order was made.

The defendants will have to hand the money over or face time in prison in default.

Brook and O’Connor were jailed for four years and two months and two years and nine months respectively last November.

They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

James O’Connor

Drug runners Cleverly, Aves and Davis admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Aves also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The trio spent the equivalent of 10 months in prison after being remanded in custody following their arrests last year.

Cleverly was jailed for 18 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Keiran Cleverly

Both Aves and Davis were sent to prison for 20 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

During their sentencing hearing, Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that Brook ran a drugs line which was recorded as having 97 customers on one day of business.

He said Brook was running a lucrative operation that had made £90,000 over a 75-day period before they were shut down.

Leigh Davis

When O’Connor was arrested, police found 47g of cocaine at his address with the drugs having a street value of £4,700.

Judge Paul Hobson told Brook and O’Connor: “The head of this enterprise was you Mr Brook – you were the leading light of the operation.

“There came a point where you branched out into the supply of cocaine and you Mr O’Connor provided a safe house for the drugs.”

Turning to Brook, the judge added: “You are clearly a capable and intelligent individual.”