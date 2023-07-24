With schools out for the summer, parents, grandparents and other carers will be looking how to keep their children entertained.

We compiled a list of seven fun activities for them to enjoy over the six-week break within a half-hour drive of Newport.

Big Pit National Coal Museum – Blaenavon

Go underground and see how coal miners worked in the mine, as ex-miners tell the story of coal mining and how it shaped modern Wales.

Big Pit is a great place to learn about mining history in Wales (Image: newsquest)

The tour lasts up to 50 minutes, families can also visit the mining galleries if going under ground is not for them.

Where: Outside Blaenavon, NP4 9XP - for sat navs use NP4 9RL.

Cost: Free, but for £5 a 'Job-a-Knock' ticket gives you the ability to book a timed slot in advance. Tickets available here: https://museum.wales/bigpit/visit/

Funtastic Soft Play Centre – Caerphilly

This soft play centre is a perfect place for the kids up to the age of 11 to blow off some stream. There is also a toddler area for under-fives.

Funtastic is a great place for children to blow off some steam this summer (Image: Google)

It also doesn’t get overcrowded like most play centres as it has a two-hour time limit in place so everybody can enjoy the experience. Food is available too.

Where: 1 Forward House, Western Industrial Estate, Caerphilly CF83 1BQ.

Cost: Under-ones - £2 weekends and bank holidays, free at other times; one-to-three-year-olds - £3.95; four-to-12-year-olds - £4.95. Walk-ins are available but in advance is recommended. For more information visit funtasticplaycentre.co.uk/

Treetop Adventure Golf – Cardiff

Whether rain or shine this indoor mini golf has plenty of fun for children to enjoy with two 18-hole courses to choose from.

Choose between the Ancient explorer or the tropical rainforesr (Image: Treetop Adventure Golf)

Families have the option to choose from the Tropical Trail rainforest or the Aztecs of the Ancient explorer, plus there is a chance to play at 19th hole to win a free round of golf.

Where: Level P3, St David’s Dewi Sant, Cardiff, CF10 2EL;

Cost: Adventurers: £10.25; students: £8.75; Seasoned Trekkers 60+: £8.75; Lil explorers U5: £5; family of four: £31.50.

National Roman Legion Museum – Newport

Why not take a visit to Roman times, to step back in time and learn how the Romans built the Caerleon fort around 2,000 years ago.

This museum is packed with events such as the Festival of Archaeology on Saturday, July 29, and the following day from 10am to 4pm, Gladiators and family life in the Fortress all through August from 10.30am until 4pm.

The museum has many artefacts from when Caerleon was known as Isca Augusta, from Roman currency to uniforms.

Where: High Street, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1AE;

Cost: Free.

Superbowl – Newport

Some fun a little closer to home, bowling is great for all ages - they also have soft play and laser tag along, with an arcade area if bowling is not your thing.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

They also offer hot food.

Where : Top Floor, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport NP20 1EA.;

Cost: Children: £7 for one game or £11.50 for two; adults: £8.50 for one game and £13.50 for two.

Walnut Tree Farm – Newport

A farm visit is always a great idea for families with small children, and there is plenty to offer at this farm in Newport.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

It’s a place for all ages, which offers go-karts, pony and tractor rides, and outdoor play area, but if the weather isn’t good, it still has an indoor one too and a café for parents to relax and have food or drink.

Where: St Brides, Newport, NP10 8SQ;

Cost: Adult: £8; children: £7; family-of-four: £24; children up to one-year-old: free.

National Lido of Wales – Pontypridd

This popular family attraction is a must visit during the summer, not only can you visit the lido, but it is next door to a big adventure play park for children to enjoy.

Lido Ponty is a great place to visit for families (Image: Rhondda Cynon Taff Council)

The lido has three pools, a main pool, activity pool and a splash pool for small children.