Council trading standards departments are required to ensure that buildings meet energy efficiency standards, including making sure occupiers and those using buildings have access to clear information on how a building’s energy system performs and how it can be improved.

The 2008 law, introduced in response to a directive from the European Union, is intended to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, reduce their carbon emissions and reduce their impact on climate change.

But the latest amendment to the regulations means councils cannot be responsible for enforcing the standards in buildings they own, or control, and as a result Torfaen Borough Council and neighbouring Blaenau Gwent have struck a deal so that each other is the responsible body for their buildings.

Blaenau Gwent approved the agreement in May while Torfaen’s cabinet signed up to it at a special cabinet meeting on Monday, July 17 which lasted just seven minutes.

Torfaen Labour leader Anthony Hunt said: “I think it’s important we take a lead on the energy performance in our buildings.”

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Sue Morgan said addressing how much energy council buildings use, and lose, would be “important anyway” for the council regardless of legislation as it can reduce costs which can be used for other services and is “important for our climate change responsibilities.”