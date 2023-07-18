Victoria James, 48, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to the theft of £15,285.33 belonging to Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

The offence took place between December 31, 2020 and November 19, 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

James, of Phillips Walk, Rhymney is due to be sentenced at the crown court on August 4.

She was granted unconditional bail.