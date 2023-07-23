Owner Amy Mcmullen, 34, opened Bubblegum Lily, a home salon, on Main Road, Portskewett on May 22.

Ms Mcmullen, a fully qualified aesthetics practitioner, hopes to help ‘her clients make good choices with what treatments would work best for them.’

Inside Bubblegum Lily (Image: Amy Mcmullen)

“I opened the salon as beauty is a passion of mine, I have always been creative and I love seeing people feeling good in their own skin and walking away happy”, said Ms Mcmullen.

“I love meeting the local people as I am new to the area but have lived in South Wales for over 10 years.

“I am a fully qualified aesthetics practitioner and aesthetics has been in my life since I was 21 as I started having treatments myself at that age.

Amy Mcmullen is a fully qualified aesthetics practitioner (Image: Amy Mcmullen)

“I am now 34 and through experiences I’ve had and training I can help my clients make good choices with what treatments would work best for them.

“I keep my prices reasonable because everyone deserves to feel good about themselves.

The salon provides a variety of beauty treatments (Image: Amy Mcmullen)

“I provide a range of aesthetic treatment including advanced filler, advanced Botox, skin boosters, fat dissolving, facials, vitamin injections, gel nails, acrylics and pedicures and much more.”

Ms Mcmullen also plans to make different nail designs at her home salon.

Amy Mcmullen (Image: Amy Mcmullen)

Bubblegum is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am-7pm, as a welcome all new customers can get 10 per cent off.

You can find information on the salon on Facebook and Instagram @Bubblegum Lily.